RUNNING is a family affair for multi-talented athlete Ethan Boyd. The talented cricketer and footballer, who is part of both the Western Waves and Greater Western Victoria Rebels programs, was the fastest male competitor in Wednesday's second Flaggy 5 event. Boyd - running alongside mum Alicia and brothers David and Tim - said running maintained his fitness base for other sports. "Mum's a running head, so she'll always try to drag us out for a four-kilometre run and that kind of thing," he said. "It's been really good. She's been really influential on my Rebels and all that time trialling kind of stuff. "That's been really helpful for me." Boyd said the course - which he tries to run each year to build his fitness before cricket's January restart - was a challenging course. His final time was 19 minutes and 12 seconds. "It's so good at this time of year with the weather a bit nicer," he said. "It's challenging and very hilly but really it's good." Harriet Aggett, the fastest woman across the line, posted a time of 20 minutes and 27 seconds. The British national, who moved back to Warrnambool with partner Luke and baby Daniel, said she had relished getting back to running. "It was a great evening actually. The conditions were a little bit better than last week," she laughed. "There's always a few little hills in there which are a bit painful but it was really lovely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/27afcec4-b3eb-446e-896f-4db654f6a9f1.jpg/r2_101_4121_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg