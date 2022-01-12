news, latest-news,

People queued for almost five hours on Wednesday to snap up a rapid antigen test from a regional Victorian chemist. A staff member from Chemist Warehouse Warrnambool Central told The Standard the delivery of the tests was expected at 10am but arrived about 12.45pm and sold out at 1.30pm. Just more than 100 two-packs were available. Annette Doyle from Port Fairy, was in the line at 9am. Ms Doyle was buying the test so she could go to New South Wales to visit her ill brother. "I want to take a test beforehand for peace of mind," she said. "I never envisaged this. "I had no intentions of lining up to get a RAT, but I've come to terms that it's what you have to do." Another person who waited in line for hours was Warrnambool resident Joanne Francis, who was there from 9.30am. Ms Francis said she was purchasing a test for her husband as he would need to get tested to work in Albury. "He will need to test before he goes and when he wants to come back," she said. A staff member told The Standard kits sold out about 1.30pm, and customers were only allowed to purchase one pack, in line with the government mandate. "People were waiting outside from 8am," she said. "The truck was expected to arrive at 10am but he was running late and only arrived at 12.45pm." The employee said they let customers know when stock was available, but saidword-of-mouth spread the message "The hardest thing today was turning people away," she said. "It was a tough day."

