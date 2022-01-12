news, latest-news,

TWO men from Heywood were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in left the Henty Highway on Tuesday. Dartmoor Police Acting Sergeant Paul Medlicott told The Standard the vehicle was travelling in Heywood around 4pm when it left the road and "hit a few things". "It hit a little mount that slowed it down before it stopped," he said. Acting Sergeant Medlicott said the cause was still being investigated. "This is a timely reminder to take care on the road," he said. Ambulance Victoria told The Standard paramedics treated a man believed to be aged in his 60s and a second man believed to be aged in his 70s both for upper body injuries. "Both were taken to Western District Health Service (in Hamilton) in a stable condition," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/085ca61c-22a5-496a-a759-85e466e4cf9f.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg