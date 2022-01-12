news, latest-news,

It was a regular Tuesday night for one Port Fairy woman settling into bed until she discovered she was holding onto a $100,000 scratchie win. She said the top prize put her "in absolute shock". "I scratched the Instant Scratch-Its ticket right before going to bed at 11pm and I was left in disbelief," the woman said. "I was in absolute shock. I thought to myself, 'I can't tell anyone about this win because it's too late at night to be messaging people'. "After discovering the win, I was tossing and turning all night thinking about it. It was a very sleepless night. Although I'm keeping it on the down-low, I've told a few people. Most were a bit stunned to start off with. Some said 'we never thought people could win big on Instant Scratch-Its tickets'. I've proved them wrong." IN OTHER NEWS: She said she would put the cash prize towards her retirement. "I'm getting close to retirement, so I'll probably invest the funds until I retire," she said. "When you get closer to retirement, you start to get a bit nervous but now I know that I'm going to be OK." The top prize winning $5 Casino Rush ticket was purchased at Norfolk Lotto on Raglan Parade in Warrnambool. It's the third Instant Scratch-Its top prize the business has sold in 15 years.

