A state-wide recruitment drive for vaccinators is being answered by some of the region's current and graduate student nurses who say they're happy to help provided their safety is also a priority. Acting Health Minister James Merlino yesterday called for 1000 Victorians with any degree of experience in healthcare-related fields to help administer vaccinations as COVID cases grow. Deakin University Warrnambool nursing graduate Hannah Kizan completed her studies last year and said she would accept the request if she were approached. "Yes, I would accept it because it would be a great experience and would help the community," she said. "I support the decision because I know a few people who have already been doing it had great benefits from it. But you're not only helping out the industry which is short-staffed, you're putting yourself in a high-risk environment - I think depending on your level of study, if it's appropriate, it's beneficial to take that role and get that experience. "You've got to help out as much as you can, but you've also got to be careful because you could put yourself out of the chance to have placement." IN OTHER NEWS: South West TAFE second-year nursing student Keely Holt agreed the decision to reach out to student or early-career nurses was a good idea and she was keen to help, but would wait until she received more training at university. "It's a really good idea," she said. "But the training will be extremely important. I haven't done my med training yet so they would obviously have to have a way to thoroughly train all those people in administering vaccines - I'm not sure how they'd do that. "Personally, I'm pretty content with where I am at the moment. It's a matter of whether you really need the experience, that's what it would come down to for a lot of students and whether it's viable due to the risk - if you're already working in an aged care home or something you might not want to do it because you may catch COVID and give it to residents or other workers. "You want to be careful of that. Once I learn more through TAFE I might consider it but I think I'll just wait until I'm fully qualified at the end of the year. "Getting exposed would mean your course would also be extended. It's worth it from a community help point of view but might not be in terms of your own personal development." Deakin University Warrnambool graduate Zoe Hutchinson, who completed her nursing studies last year, said she'd be happy to help if both her and patient's safety were prioritised "at all times". "Personally I believe it would be an invaluable experience for students and integral component of their development as nurses," she said. "But students need to have appropriate support and policies in place to ensure their safety and patient's safety is prioritised at all times. "If I was approached to participated with the vaccination rollout as a student it would be an opportunity I would gladly accept if appropriate support was available." She said benefits besides gaining practical experience included confidence, competency in clinical skills and building therapeutic professional relationships. "By providing students with the opportunity to assist it could also help to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system and staff shortage or burnout."

