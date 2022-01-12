news, latest-news,

James McFadden is determined to maintain his perfect track record at Simpson Speedway this weekend. McFadden lines up at Simpson for just the third time on Saturday, with the goal of winning back-to-back 360ci sprintcar All Star Challenges. He will compete against the likes of former Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner Steven Lines and reigning Australian 360 sprintcar champion Brett Milburn, with the winner set for a massive $15,000 pay day. "It should be fun, I haven't really raced a lot at Simpson," McFadden said. "I've only raced there twice and I think we won the one 10 years ago and won the 360 show (last year)." "Last time we raced there it rained a couple days before, so it was pretty rough. But I've heard really good things about the track so I'm excited to get there." The 32-year-old has been in favourable form this summer, winning his first four major races including Max's Race at Premier Speedway. Though he wasn't rewarded as such during his recent trek to Queensland this past week. "I was involved in a few wrecks caused by other cars and had no where to go," he said of races at Toowoomba and Archerfield. "Results-wise it doesn't look good on paper, but the car speed has been really good." The 2021 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year, who will return to the United States at the end of January, said he raced enough "to not let stuff like that get him down" and was confident he would contend at Simpson. "It's a big pay day, so we're going there to win the race," he said. "The 360 competition is tough though. Since I've been racing with Monte (Motorsport), we've only ran a 360 once. "The weight is a couple hundred kilos more and it changes the characteristics of the car a lot. "It's a little different to the 410, so getting the set up right and adapting to a different way of driving will be the key. "And I have to do that as quick as possible." A win at Simpson would also be conducive heading into Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic weekend starting January 21. "The classic is the Bathurst of Australian sprintcar racing, so we want to be up there and winning races there," McFadden said. "Rolling into Simpson, you need to have confidence leaving there, so a good result is going to help that. "And that helps your whole team's morale and confidence going into the biggest week of the year in Avalon, Mount Gambier and then the Classic." Gates open at Simpson at 4pm, with cars on the track from 5pm. Tickets are available online at www.simpsonspeedway.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/8b22e67e-08bc-44ee-9e03-81f455e0cb91.jpg/r46_594_5077_3437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg