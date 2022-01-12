Behind the stumps: Blue climbs mountain, secret to 'Boof's' form

news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Blue has climbed the mountain that is under 13 country week. The Blue team, coached by Anton Lucas and Luke Gannon, defeated Horsham in the final at Portland on Wednesday. Winning the toss, Horsham sent Warrnambool in to bat, with the side reaching 125 from its 25 overs faced. Opening batter Rhys Wallace top-scored with 26 runs, taking his total for the week to 115, while Jacob Lucas was later named player of the match for his unbeaten 22 from 37 deliveries. With the title there for the taking, Blue's attack was extremely economical, limiting Horsham to just 95 runs with the same amount of deliveries. Lucas said his team was ecstatic to come away with the win. "It was a long three days, you're playing 100 overs a day which is a big ask for kids aged 12 and 13," he said. "We had a couple really close games, where we didn't win until we were eight or nine wickets down. "But they played really well in the final. It was a team effort by all 13 boys, they deserved to win and it's something they'll remember forever." Warrnambool Blue went through the week undefeated to reach the grand final, including a nail-biting one-wicket win over South West in the semi-final. Southern Titans' Nathan Finch starred with the ball, picking up figures of 3-5 from three overs for Blue. Lucas said he and Gannon were impressed by the improvement shown from players throughout the week. "They all had an opportunity to make runs and wickets, and they took that opportunity," Lucas said. "We thought our best three games were our last three games, they got better as they went on." Warrnambool Gold also finished the regular rounds unbeaten, though failed to progress to the decider after a five-wicket loss to Horsham in the semi-final. Allansford-Panmure's Lachlan Rea had a strong tournament representing Gold, racking up 157 runs from five innings. COULD Merrivale's Lila Wilkinson be in with a shot of scoring consecutive Youth Premier League player of the series nods? Wilkison won the accolade in 2020 while competing in the under 14 Youth Premier League, before no such tournament was held for 2021. On Wednesday, the Western Waves representative nabbed her second half century of the current under 15 carnival, finishing on 54 not out in a Twenty20 clash against the Wizards. The 15-year-old was arguably the player of the match, her 2-4 from two overs capping off an all-round performance in what was a 33-run win. In an earlier Twenty20 game, Wilkinson scored 44 runs before she was run out by the Falcons, though the team still went on for the win with two balls to spare. After six games, Wilkinson leads the carnival with 334 runs scored, 90 more than that of second place, while she has blasted 36 boundaries. The Western Waves play the Rockets in an 40-over contest on Thursday. BRIERLY-CHRIST Church skipper Mark Murphy says his brother Nathan is reaping the rewards of a dedication to fitness. Nathan is leading the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's champion player rankings after five rounds and is enjoying a stellar campaign with bat and ball. "He's got himself really fit this season and he's putting in a lot of effort outside the cricket side of things. He's looking really fit and that helps your concentration when you're batting," Mark said. "You don't have those slight lapses when you're feeling fatigued and you might throw your wicket away. He's really good between the wickets and can run hard and pick up extras that way too. "It's the same with his bowling. It's just that little bit of swing with the new ball and he just keeps it simple with that line and length and those change-ups he has are working. He's able to keep the batsman guessing. "I think with his bowling it comes down to his cricket smarts as well. He sets his fields as he's played plenty of cricket to know what's coming out of his hand." Nathan blasted an unbeaten 66 as the Bulls cruised to a 10-wicket victory against Port Fairy in this past Saturday's Warrnambool and District Cricket Association Twenty20 semi-final. He is considered an early chance for the WDCA cricketer of the year award alongside players like West Warrnambool's Ben Threlfall, Russells Creek's Cameron Williams and Wesley Yambuk's Joe Higgins. THERE aren't many division one teams who'd trust two 17-year-olds to lead their bowling attack and comfortably win a game. For Allansford-Panmure, that became a reality on Saturday as spinner Patrick Hewson and seamer Ethan Boyd took the new ball from opposite ends in the club's Twenty20 semi-final against North Warrnambool Eels. Noah Greene, who still a bottom-age under 17s prospect, is also enjoying a fine season at the top of the order. Gators coach Jake Bloom said the pace of the juniors' development was impressive. "We probably didn't expect they'd take such a big role so quickly. They were terrific and if they can consistently do that (that'd be amazing). We know with younger players you have good and bad days but to see them do that in a big match against a good, strong club is fantastic," he said. POPULAR Dennington identity Mick Howley will have to wait an extra week for a major milestone. The Dogs president, who was made a life member at the same time as his brother Chris in 2014, will clock up game 250 against Wesley Yambuk on January 22.

