news, latest-news,

Hundreds of residential and commercial businesses have sought rate relief in Warrnambool since the pandemic started, almost all of them in the first year. In the 2020/21 financial year, there were 216 applications for people seeking to defer their rates payments - roughly half for residential and half commercial properties. But in the 2021/22 year there were just seven applications for deferral. Warrnambool mayor Richard Ziegeler said that just because people hadn't made an application yet you couldn't make the assumption people were not struggling. "I'm just hoping that the word that the council is more prepared to listen and help people out has got out well enough," he said. Of the seven applications for deferral this financial year, three were for residential properties compared to 102 the previous year. Just four commercial property owners have so far sought to defer rates in 2021/22 compared to 114 at the height of the first year of the pandemic. The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said there was help available. "Council has provisions in place to help people who are experiencing difficulty paying rates and has deferred rates payments for 223 property owners experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19," Mr Schneider. The said there were six property owners so far who had successfully applied for its new $35 rate rebate. It was introduced this year for those experiencing genuine hardship in an attempt to offset the potential financial burden of the average $32 rate rise. Rates have risen in line with the state government-imposed cap over the past two years but that still prompted more than double the number of complaints this year compared to last year. In the 2021/22 financial year there were 46 valuation objections compared to 20 in 2020/21. The council said that property valuations were carried out by the Valuer-General Victoria and the revaluation re-apportioned the amount each ratepayer contributed. "Council has no influence over property valuations, and does not receive more or less overall rate revenue based on property values increasing or decreasing," Mr Schneider said. Anyone struggling with rates payments can contact the council on 5559 4800. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/101317b5-b734-4ac8-bd62-7e0e520d408a.jpg/r0_136_2687_1654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg