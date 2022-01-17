news, latest-news,

As the conservation regulator investigates the region's second bird shooting in recent months, one archery club says the incidents are staining its fast-growing sport. A further investigation has been launched into the shooting of an ibis which was found with an arrow through its neck and chest at Cobden Lake Reserve on December 20. While a wildlife rescuer was called and attempted to catch the bird, it was not able to be captured for treatment and died. Senior constable Rachel Wass from Cobden police said the arrow was very light and appeared to be from a compound bow. It was the second time a bird was found shot with an arrow in the south-west region in recent months after a baby magpie was found similarly attacked in Crawley Street on December 3. That magpie was captured by a Mosswood Wildlife volunteer and released after receiving vet treatment. IN OTHER NEWS: Archers of Warrnambool Club president Mike Clark said the recent incidents were "disturbing" and he was "astonished" bow ownership remained unregulated. "We find it very disturbing," he said. "It's not good at all for the sport. That type of thing is awful, when I first moved down to Warrnambool in 2004 there was a case of a kangaroo running around with an arrow in it. "People can just go out there and buy a bow, practice in their backyard and go and shoot things. At the moment you can just go into the shop and buy one over the counter. "There's no licences or registration involved and there's no age limit at all - the only restrictions are on crossbows, which are treated like a weapon under the Control of Weapons Act 1990." Mr Clark said while the club had grown in recent years, with many expressing interest in the sport, lessons emphasised safe use above all. "When I first joined about 10 years ago there were four members and now we've got about 50 or 60 members," he said. "When it comes to safety sports, archery and shooting are the safest sports around because we've got so many restrictions on shooting - it's so controlled and the first thing we do with any beginner lessons is the safety issues. "But as for the people out there responsible, they're not club archers, I can assure you that." A state government spokesperson said while there were no regulations on recreational bow ownership, illegally destroying wildlife had heavy penalties. "This is a terrible act of animal cruelty, and the conservation regulator is taking action to find those responsible," they said. "While bowhunting is a legal activity in Victoria, it is subject to strict regulations and significant penalties apply for illegally hunting, taking, or destroying protected wildlife. These include a maximum penalty of $8261 and up to six months imprisonment." Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

