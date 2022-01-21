Metricon celebrates impressive victory at HIA western Victoria awards

This is branded content for Metricon Homes.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) has presented Australian builder Metricon Homes with a prestigious win for a home design that's now on display in Warrnambool.
Held annually, the HIA awards showcase exceptional craftsmanship and standards of excellence in the home building industry.
At the Western Victoria awards, held last month, Metricon's Delta 25S with a Yale facade, was crowned the winner in the 'Display Home $300,001-$400,000' category.
The win adds to the design's record of success, having now collected nine awards across Regional Victoria.
Metricon Homes' Manager - Regional West, Simon Taylor, said the appealing design of the home, which is now on display at Toohey's Estate, was at the heart of its continued recognition.
"The Delta has such a smart floorplan, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and multiple living spaces, this makes it perfect for so many buyers, but especially families, it's no surprise that it has won nine awards now," he said.
"With two outdoor rooms that flow seamlessly from an open plan living area, it's ideal for those who like to entertain. The grand outdoor room on the left of the home is stunning and showcases the incredible design quality that Metricon delivers to our customers."
Simon said Metricon has a proud 45-year history of creating homes for Australian families "to love where they live".
"To receive this continued recognition of our workmanship, design and ongoing dedication to the highest standards on and off the worksite, is a credit to our Regional West team, he said.
The latest win comes at a busy time for the local Metricon team with an unprecedented number of building starts in the area.
Simon said the success of the HomeBuilder scheme and lower interest rates are driving a surge in demand for new homes.
He said areas such as Warrnambool were experiencing record activity as savvy buyers seized the opportunity to secure a home away from the city.
"With many organisations embracing working from home beyond COVID-19 restrictions, a home in our regional community is now being viewed more favourably - particularly if you are only commuting a few days per week," he said.
"The demographic shift in population towards regional locations and low interest rates will continue to drive demand for new homes in the Warrnambool region and surrounding areas for months to come."
Simon said Metricon was particularly proud that its award-winning homes were built by local teams who live in the community.
"Many people are surprised to learn that Metricon's regional teams are comprised of local staff, site managers, service and warranty and trades, which means they too are part of the community where so many people are deciding to build beautiful new homes." he said.
You can take a look at the award-winning Delta 25Sat the Metricon display at 180 Mortlake Drive in the Toohey Estate, Warrnambool. It's open 12pm-5pm Monday to Wednesday and 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about Metricon or to speak to the team at the winning display home in Warrnambool, visit www.metricon.com.au.
