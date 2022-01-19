news, latest-news,

Suffering her own battles with mental health, South Warrnambool teenager Elke Aulsebrook is donating money to a local mental health cause. The 19-year-old screen printed t-shirts at home with slogans encouraging others to take care of themselves with 50 per cent of sales going to Let's Talk Foundation. The foundation was set up in 2016 "after a shocking increase in suicide rates in our community" with the goal to end stigma around mental illness and distress, encourage help seeking and increase the community knowledge. Since November, through the ongoing fundraiser Ms Aulsebrook has raised $700. "It was a very long process but it was very rewarding at the same time, because I know it's for a cause," Ms Aulsebrook said. "I'd like to say a massive thank you to anyone who bought a t-shirt, I'm so grateful for the support." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Aulsebrook said she was not alone when facing mental health issues. "Over the last few years, especially with the COVID-19 lockdowns, my mental health took a pretty dark turn for a while," she said. "I was fortunate enough to have some great support around me who allowed me to open up and supported me through it. "Had I not been able to open up I'm not sure what would've happened. "A few mates and people around me also struggled with mental health issues." Ms Aulsebrook said she hoped that bringing awareness to this foundation helped at least one person to know they weren't alone or that it encouraged them to speak up. Ms Aulsebrook said she chose Let's Talk because of their focus on targeting the stigma around mental health. "The stigma around mental health often means that people don't take care of themselves or don't let anyone know what's going on in their head, and that makes everything a lot worse and more unhealthy." One of the t-shirt's she has designed has the slogan slow down to "channelling the feeling that everyone is moving too fast physically and mentally," she said. "Take time to slow down and try to appreciate all the little things, take care and look after one another."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/15cd69b4-d626-4716-9ef0-cdf6eb83717f.jpg/r0_279_4820_3002_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg