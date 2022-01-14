A true hidden oasis in Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

BED 6 | BATH 4 | CAR 4 Quietly situated in the Water Tower Estate at the northern end of Liebig Street, this centrally-located home provides a sense of a true hidden oasis. Unlike anything available in the marketplace, this double block (more than 800 square metres) and close to 80sqs under roof this property is sure to provide ample space to roam and enjoy. The ground floor is complete with a large open-plan including gas log fire, polished spotted gum floors, stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry with a living and dining space fitted with bi-fold doors to incorporate the undercover alfresco with built-in fireplace. A spacious theatre room and designated office are also on the ground floor. The large rumpus room is fitted with a bar, room for a pool table and has pool views. The luxurious kitchen is equipped with stone benchtops with waterfall finish, 900mm dual fuel cooker, expansive butlers pantry with direct external access. The main quarters are equipped with a luxurious ensuite featuring a floating vanity, extensive robes and spectacular pool views to make you feel like you're living in a Bali villa. There's also three stylish bathrooms each with a floating vanity, shower, toilet and baths. Outside, is a large four-bay garage that's been fit-out to provide separate access to the apartment but could easily be converted back. Above the garage is a fully self-contained apartment - the perfect Airbnb, studio, retreat, rental or guest accommodation. The upper level includes four spacious bedrooms - two with walk-in robes and two with built-in robes, a large living space and additional office space. Comfort is assured within the home all year with heating and cooling throughout. The home offers impressive features including high ceilings, spotted gum eaves, double glazing, solar-heated pool and an established private tropical garden. This contemporary design provides a custom design and high-quality finish within walking distance to schools, the central business district, the Botanic Gardens, Aquazone and Parkland. With every detail incorporated, the whole family can be looked after with multiple living zones, offices, bathrooms, vehicle space and security. With an enclosed yard with room for a caravan, trailer or boat, living in the heart of Warrnambool has never been more appealing. "It feels like you've stepped into your own luxurious world," selling agent Fergus Torpy said. "A feeling of quality and a true sense of privacy the needs of anyone could be easily met. This truly is an unprecedented offering."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/2a51c144-2553-47d6-8045-ee0aa34807f5.jpg/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg