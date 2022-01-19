news, latest-news,

South-west-based organisation WDEA Works has approved its chief executive officer's request to return to Queensland and work flexibly from interstate. CEO Tom Scarborough will continue his role from Queensland, where his family is originally from, and return to the south-west regularly for work. The move could also open up new opportunities for WDEA as it looks to grow and expand its services into other states. Mr Scarborough took on the role as WDEA CEO in June 2019. The family purchased a home in Warrnambool and had full intentions of making the city home. Mr Scarborough said the pandemic and being unable to travel between the two states exacerbated the distance and they realised they wanted to be closer to family. "It's those freedoms that you take for granted in a normal environment where you can get in a car or on a plane and travel wherever you feel you want to travel," Mr Scarborough said. "Queensland has been one of the hardest locked-down states, next to Western Australia. Not being able to be there when you're needed or feel like going or vice versa has been hard." He began looking for jobs in Brisbane but realised he didn't want to work anywhere else. "I love what WDEA do and I thought 'I'm just going to be completely honest and up front with Dennis, the chair of the committee of management'. "I said 'I've been a national director for Red Cross out of Brisbane and it can be done. Yes there's travel involved but I need to get my home base right and whatever work is required I'll do that. I'll be wherever'." Mr Scarborough submitted a paper with the reasons and justifications for the request and how he saw it working and said it was a considered decision. "I do see Warrnambool as a base for me as well," he said. "It's where WDEA was born. "I will be spending a lot of time in Warrnambool but as a flexible base, as I see myself working across other states as we grow." He said WDEA employed just under 500 people, 200 of which were based in Warrnambool and the organisation provided services to more than 10,000 clients across Victoria and South Australia. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Scarborough said it was six months into a five-year strategy to grow and his move north fitted with its plan to branch out to other states, if the need for services was there. "Even if I wasn't moving to Queensland I would be looking for business in Queensland," he said. "One, because it's a growing state - it's a big state and two, I've got so many networks up there it just makes sense I would have been there." He said the pandemic had also highlighted the need for greater mental health services and other opportunities WDEA could explore. "We're very open to what the communities need. "Our vision now is to help inclusive, thriving communities. That encompasses helping the most disadvantaged and people with a disability, that's at the heart of what we do. When I look at this move for me to work flexibly it's made possible because of the executive that I've got. "There is such broad experience and skill in the area. I'm very lucky that we won't lose that essence of Warrnambool and that connection because I've got such great people on the ground in charge of operations." "I think Warrnambool can be quite proud of having an organisation like WDEA that's innovative and looking to grow outside of Victoria but will never lose the heartland of where we've come from," he said. WDEA Works committee of management chair Dennis Barnett said Mr Scarborough was hired through a lengthy recruitment process where he proved to be the best person for the role. Mr Barnett said the committee supported the flexible arrangement and throughout his tenure Mr Scarborough had "proven to be a strong, innovative and empathetic leader for WDEA Works. "The committee of management still believes Tom Scarborough is the best person to be WDEA Works CEO." He said the decision was not considered lightly or quickly and the committee had due diligence to the organisation to ensure the business operations weren't adversely impacted. "Tom will still be expected to fulfil his role as CEO of WDEA Works as he has for the past two and-a-half years. A flexible working arrangement does not change performance expectations," Mr Barnett said.

