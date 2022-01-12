news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL residents who relied on buy now pay later schemes to purchase Christmas presents and host family and friends may soon find themselves in debt. The scheme allows customers to purchase items which are then paid for by installments, instead of paying the full amount upfront. A report released by not-for-profit organisation Financial Counselling Australia, the peak body for financial counsellors in Australia, last month found that 61 per cent of financial counsellors surveyed said most or all of their clients with these debts were struggling to pay other living expenses. IN OTHER NEWS: Around 60 per cent of Bethany Community Support's Warrnambool clients are owing on current BNPL purchases. The organisation provides financial counselling services in the Warrnambool and Horsham regions, Portland, Hamilton, Stawell, Terang and Corangamite. Bethany Community Support financial counsellor and team leader Annette Devereaux said with the increased number of people using BNPL schemes over Christmas, it was likely more people would seek financial assistance. "The use of BNPL schemes increased over the Christmas period to cater for Christmas presents and food celebrations," she said. "But, the debt won't set in until mid-February when children go back to school and the parents need to get them school uniforms. "At this stage, they may have paid the first few installments, but it can be hard for people in the community to budget for it." She said, on average, a person could have between one and three purchases to pay back at the one time. Ms Devereaux said their clients who used the schemes were falling behind in rent and requesting food support. Ms Devereaux said there was no limit on the number of BPNL purchases a person could have at the one time. To celebrate significant events she suggested putting money into a savings accounts to purchase gifts, rather than purchasing through BPNL schemes. Silvan Ridge Wealth practice principal Steve Harris said people needed to be careful of these types of schemes and arrangements, to ensure they could afford to pay off their repayments. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/b8c80bb9-aa78-4b6e-8617-9d4a60556fc6.jpg/r0_212_4474_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg