Purnim's captain-coach Ben Howarth says his team wants to put in a strong performance on Sunday to honour former Bull, Quinn Ford. Ford, a loved member of the Purnim Cricket Club, died in a car accident a fortnight ago. The Bulls will face Yambuk at home on Sunday as Ford's funeral is on Saturday. READ MORE: Purnim is looking to record its third win of the Grassmere Cricket Association division one season. Finals is looking a stretch for the seventh-ranked team with three teams above it fighting for fourth spot. Howarth said his side is focused on giving its best. "Regardless of finals, we want to finish as strong as we can for ourselves," he said. "We're still competitive cricketers, we want to do as well as we can." Howarth said his team's youngsters had showed promise in an up-and-down season. He said young Bailey Kemp had been strong with the ball and had opened most weeks. "He's only 15 and has a lot of cricket ahead of him," he said. The Bulls skipper said Kemp's brother Brodie and Jarren Peverett had been handy as well. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

