THE Grassmere Cricket Association has no shortage of top-end talent. The Standard has teamed with Purnim stalwart Greg Bull to show off some of the association's best performers in the MyCricket era. Number one for both most runs scored and wickets taken are no surprise. Both from powerhouse Panmure, the duo are etched in as legends of the association. There's some players who have moved on to test themselves on turf wickets, players who have dominated the competition for years and even some younger talents set to leave a mark on the association in years to come. Check out the association's biggest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the past 12 years. Runs: 4266 Average: 47.93 Notes: A free-scoring batsman who can both build an innings and go hard when needed. Bant carved a plethora of runs in a super successful period of time for Panmure. Now plying his trade with Warrnambool and District Cricket Association side Allansford and a rusted-on member of Warrnambool's Melbourne Country Week outfit. Runs: 3562 Average: 32.28 Notes: Evergreen batsman and strong presence in Hawkesdale's recent success. Habel's consistency - highlighted by his 32.28 average - is key to the Cats' fortunes. Strong leader who has taken a step back as Lachie Glare steps into captaincy. Runs: 3500 Average: 31.41 Notes: Still a scary proposition for Panmure's rivals. Has become mentor of Western Waves' under 21 side in recent years and is a great asset to Panmure. Star of the competition when firing and revered figure throughout the league. Runs: 3450 Average: 29.74 Notes: Has crossed to Warrnambool club Nestles but helped to build successful years at Killarney. Now testing himself on turf pitches but his ability to hold a top-order spot at Factory indicates his talent is respected. Runs: 3445 Average: 45 Notes: Incredible average speaks for itself. An out-and-out champion of the club. Runs: 3363 Average: 31.14 Notes: Conquering captain who has a real thirst for success. Steered Panmure's latest Twenty20 premiership to add to its loaded trophy cabinet. Runs: 2955 Average: 29.8 Runs: 2868 Average: 40.87 Runs: 2644 Average: 24.04 Runs: 2489 Average: 28.94 WICKETS TAKEN Wickets: 305 Average: 14.99 Notes: Champion bowler who is still claiming key wickets for Panmure, even in the twilight of his career. Still plenty left in the tank and capable of performances at Bendigo Country Week. Has so far claimed six scalps for the year, adding to his 23 from last season. Wickets: 263 Average: 15.29 Notes: Will be vital as Killarney strives to avoid a wooden spoon. Damaging with both bat and ball in the Crabs' Twenty20 campaign. Still a reliable bowling option. Wickets: 261 Average: 19.11 Notes: Killarney captain and heartbeat of the side. Has only suited up four times so far this season but will be needed if the Crabs are to avoid the wooden spoon. Wickets: 242 Average: 16.85 Notes: Ever-present for Panmure and throughout the club's era of success. Still plenty left to give and will continue to be a player to watch in years to come. Wickets: 213 Average: 16.82 Notes: Legend of Purnim and still chipping in with bat and ball. A set of young talents are stepping up and Bull, a Bulls man through and through, will be hoping one can take his place. Wickets: 200 Average: 13.72 Notes: Lenehan's presence on both lists suggests he's been one of the most successful players in the association's history. It would be right. Former captain and strong leader. Wickets: 175 Average: 20.54 Wickets: 161 Average: 17.24 Wickets: 161 Average: 20.07 Wickets: 160 Average: 20.26. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

