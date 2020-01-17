Who is the Grassmere Cricket Association's most prolific batsman and bowler of the MyCricket era?
THE Grassmere Cricket Association has no shortage of top-end talent.
The Standard has teamed with Purnim stalwart Greg Bull to show off some of the association's best performers in the MyCricket era.
Number one for both most runs scored and wickets taken are no surprise. Both from powerhouse Panmure, the duo are etched in as legends of the association.
There's some players who have moved on to test themselves on turf wickets, players who have dominated the competition for years and even some younger talents set to leave a mark on the association in years to come.
Check out the association's biggest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the past 12 years.
RUNS SCORED
1. Chris Bant (Panmure)
Runs: 4266
Average: 47.93
Notes: A free-scoring batsman who can both build an innings and go hard when needed. Bant carved a plethora of runs in a super successful period of time for Panmure. Now plying his trade with Warrnambool and District Cricket Association side Allansford and a rusted-on member of Warrnambool's Melbourne Country Week outfit.
2. Murray Habel (Hawkesdale)
Runs: 3562
Average: 32.28
Notes: Evergreen batsman and strong presence in Hawkesdale's recent success. Habel's consistency - highlighted by his 32.28 average - is key to the Cats' fortunes. Strong leader who has taken a step back as Lachie Glare steps into captaincy.
3. Tim Bryce (Panmure)
Runs: 3500
Average: 31.41
Notes: Still a scary proposition for Panmure's rivals. Has become mentor of Western Waves' under 21 side in recent years and is a great asset to Panmure. Star of the competition when firing and revered figure throughout the league.
4. Brendan Chatfield (Killarney)
Runs: 3450
Average: 29.74
Notes: Has crossed to Warrnambool club Nestles but helped to build successful years at Killarney. Now testing himself on turf pitches but his ability to hold a top-order spot at Factory indicates his talent is respected.
5. Steve Gleeson (Yambuk)
Runs: 3445
Average: 45
Notes: Incredible average speaks for itself. An out-and-out champion of the club.
6. Paddy Mahony (Panmure)
Runs: 3363
Average: 31.14
Notes: Conquering captain who has a real thirst for success. Steered Panmure's latest Twenty20 premiership to add to its loaded trophy cabinet.
7. Chris Lenehan (Grassmere)
Runs: 2955
Average: 29.8
8. Liam Cole (Killarney)
Runs: 2868
Average: 40.87
9. Tom Wright (Panmure)
Runs: 2644
Average: 24.04
10. Braden Hotker (Grassmere)
Runs: 2489
Average: 28.94
WICKETS TAKEN
1. Nathan Shand (Panmure)
Wickets: 305
Average: 14.99
Notes: Champion bowler who is still claiming key wickets for Panmure, even in the twilight of his career. Still plenty left in the tank and capable of performances at Bendigo Country Week. Has so far claimed six scalps for the year, adding to his 23 from last season.
2. Daniel Jones (Killarney)
Wickets: 263
Average: 15.29
Notes: Will be vital as Killarney strives to avoid a wooden spoon. Damaging with both bat and ball in the Crabs' Twenty20 campaign. Still a reliable bowling option.
3. Brayden Buchanan (Killarney)
Wickets: 261
Average: 19.11
Notes: Killarney captain and heartbeat of the side. Has only suited up four times so far this season but will be needed if the Crabs are to avoid the wooden spoon.
4. Sam Mahony (Panmure)
Wickets: 242
Average: 16.85
Notes: Ever-present for Panmure and throughout the club's era of success. Still plenty left to give and will continue to be a player to watch in years to come.
5. Greg Bull (Purnim)
Wickets: 213
Average: 16.82
Notes: Legend of Purnim and still chipping in with bat and ball. A set of young talents are stepping up and Bull, a Bulls man through and through, will be hoping one can take his place.
6. Chris Lenehan (Grassmere)
Wickets: 200
Average: 13.72
Notes: Lenehan's presence on both lists suggests he's been one of the most successful players in the association's history. It would be right. Former captain and strong leader.
7. Tom Wright (Panmure)
Wickets: 175
Average: 20.54
8. Braden Hotker (Grassmere)
Wickets: 161
Average: 17.24
9. Lachie Glare (Hawkesdale)
Wickets: 161
Average: 20.07
10. Ben Small (Grassmere)
Wickets: 160
Average: 20.26.
- Statistics compiled by Greg Bull and notes by Nick Ansell
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Comments
Discuss "Revealed: GCA's most prolific"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.