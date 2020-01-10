news, latest-news,

THIEVES have stolen more than $5000 worth of sporting equipment from Panmure Cricket Club. Warrnambool police Detective Acting Sergeant Wayne Ryan said the burglary occurred at the Panmure Recreation reserve football ground between December 24 and January 2. "A bowling machine valued at $2500 some, cricket bats valued at $400, and a marquee valued at $2500 was stolen," he said. "The point of entry has been not identified at this point in time, either someone has used a key, or a door has been left unlocked." Detective Ryan said the investigation was ongoing and he asked anybody who saw anything over that period of time to contact police. "A bowling machine is not a small thing they would have needed a ute at least to take it," he said. "It's a significant amount of money for a small cricket club to have to try and replace, any burglary and thefts on small communities like Panmure have a rippling effect. "There's a lot of raffle tickets that need to be sold to raise the money."

